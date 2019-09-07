Posted: Sep 07, 2019 3:47 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Deputy Director Eric Ashlock and Director Kary Cox with Washington County Emergency Management will make presentations at the next Washington County Commissioners meeting. One presentation will cover an annual plan update for emergency operations.

A memorandum of understanding between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Caney Valley School District will follow.

A process for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s Certificates of Compliance was widely discussed last Monday. A week later and the Commissioners will discuss an affidavit.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, Sept. 9th in the Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. Their meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m.