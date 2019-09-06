Posted: Sep 06, 2019 10:18 PMUpdated: Sep 06, 2019 10:21 PM

Garrett Giles

On a cool and early-September, football got underway at Custer Stadium in Bartlesville. The 2019 Campaign for Bartlesville Regional Way also took flight at the game on Friday night.

BRUW President and CEO Lisa Cary announced their goal at halftime. This year, the organization plans to raise $2.3 million. Cary said they want to highlight their 13 partner agencies and fund them so they can do the hard work in the community. She said she does not doubt that they will meet their financial goal again this year.

In May, Bartlesville Regional United Way announced that they reached their 2018 goal to raise $2.3 million. That went back to the communities they serve to improve their health, education, and financial stability. They serve Nowata, Osage, and Washington counties as well as parts of southeastern Kansas.