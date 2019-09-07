Posted: Sep 07, 2019 9:17 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2019 9:17 AM

Tom Davis

Let’s Celebrate! We all have that one special memory of the best birthday party, a remarkable reunion, or the most beautiful wedding you have ever seen. If you have ever planned an event you know how hard it is to track down all of the different types of services you will need to pull off such an event. You know the struggles of finding reliable connections to make your special day one of a kind. How would you like to find all of these connections under one roof?

Join us for the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM 2nd Annual Celebration and Wedding Showcase at The Room at the Top in the Historic Johnstone-Sare Building, Sunday, September 22, 1pm -5pm. Enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products you need to make your event the best it can be. Come and go as you please, register for door prizes from participating businesses, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice.

Enjoy the views of downtown Bartlesville. This venue can be utilized for many different occasions, from family reunions to luncheons, two floors offer seating inside for up to 600 people (300/floor), and with the stunning views of Downtown Bartlesville you are guaranteed to have stunning photos!

This year’s event will feature products and services from: 3 Kids and a Cake, C.A.K.E., Cathy Thompson- Signature Home Styles & Celebrating Home, CG Entertainment, Ettingers Office Supply Co., Food Pyramid, Jan L's Flowers & Gifts in Coffeyville, Jerrico Tile & Carpet Inc. Stone Outfitters LLC., Lookin Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning, Marland Mansion Estate, MoMo’s Mix Up, Moxie on 2nd, My Dentist, Robin Mackey Photography, Rolling Pin @ Crossing 2nd, Saddoris Specialties, The Room at the Top - Johnstone-Sare Building, Timber Oaks Event Venue, United Linen & More

If you own a business that could benefit from this type of event give us a call 918-336-1001 and ask how you can be a part of the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM Celebration and Wedding Showcase.