Posted: Sep 08, 2019 6:06 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2019 6:06 PM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) called in to our Bartelsville Radio News Center Thursday to recap his town hall meetings and lay out the big issues facing lawmakers as they retunr to the nation;s capitol.

Lankford say the townhall topics during his summer recess ranged from the border, the economy, the tariffs, jobs and so much more.

In this podcast, the Senator talked about these issues plus the issue of gun violence what remedies could be applied and which ones attack the problem from the wrong direction.