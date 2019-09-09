Posted: Sep 09, 2019 10:54 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management's Executive Director Kary Cox presented their annual emergency operations plan on Monday.

However, there was a modification to the plan that Cox discussed with the County Commissioners. He said there was one omission that needed correction.

There was a major revision to the plan last year and the current omission was overlooked. The plan had read that the Emergency Management Director or the Board of Commissioners could request activation of the Emergency Operation Center.

Locally, Cox said previous policy has indicated that any department head in Washington County such as the Sheriff or a Road Foreman could request activation of the emergency operation center. Granting department heads that authority was somehow omitted from the plan and they wanted to make that revision this year.

The update was approved.

A few years ago, the State of Oklahoma required Emergency Management Centers to bring a signature page to their Commissioners each year. Update processes are no need annually after it used to be something that only needed to be done in-house. In the past, the Commissioners would only need to sign off on updates every five years.