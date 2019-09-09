Posted: Sep 09, 2019 12:17 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 12:17 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville High School will host its annual College Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 24th, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. in the Commons Area.

All students and parents from Bartlesville and area schools are invited, with students in grades 10th through 12th highly encouraged to attend. Registration is encouraged, but not required, at gotocollegefairs.com.

There will be a workshop on Financial Aid at 6:15 p.m. in choir room A-014 of the Fine Arts Center. High school seniors and their parents can learn the inner workings of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and other important financial information on paying for college.

Parking will be available in the large lot on the east side of Shawnee Avenue and in the lot on the south side of 18th Street. The walkway to the entrance to the commons is just north of the entrance to the Freshman Academy off Shawnee Avenue, and there is a south entrance to the Fine Arts Center off 18th Street.