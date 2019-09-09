Posted: Sep 09, 2019 12:50 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 12:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A memorandum of understanding between the Caney Valley School District and the Washington County Sheriff's Office was discussed on Monday.

Sheriff Scott Owen said they just want to change how they are doing business with the school. He said the agreement was handled by an Osage Co-Op Grant last year. There was difficulties that presented themselves in terms of staffing for the Sheriff's Office as the year progressed, and Sheriff Owen said the school district wanted a full-time deputy in the area.

The tentative solution to the problem that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office worked out with the Caney Valley School District is to send deputies on an available basis to the elementary school located in the Town of Ochelata. He said the deputies would be paid over time by the school system through the County.

This approved memorandum is said to be a stop-gap solution to keep school resource officers in the school while assisting them with deputies without leaving the Sheriff's Office with a staffing issue.

Specific to the elementary school site, located in the Town of Ochelata. The Ramona Police Department has no involvement in this memorandum between the Sheriff's Office and the Caney Valley School District.