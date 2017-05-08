Posted: Sep 09, 2019 12:56 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska Monday morning and were able to accomplish a number of things.

There is a building in Fairfax that has needed to be demolished for several months, but the county doesn't want to assume the responsibility of doing the job in case something were to go wrong because they would be liable. At Monday's meeting, they decided to allow JL & Associates to do the work. The project will cost $7,000, but Terry Loftis, who was there to represent the firm, assured the commissioners that they will be there to oversee each step of the project.

The commissioners discussed the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority Certificate of Compliance, which is an affidavit that the district attorneys office wrote up. This affidavit deals with rules and procedures that growers of medical marijuana in the county must follow. The commissioners signed the affidavit as it was written.

Rural Economic Action Plan Grant applications from INCOG are due by October 4th. The commissioners signed a resolution to begin applying for those grants.

After talking to three separate companies, it has been decided that Kellogg Engineering will be the firm that makes repairs to the Blackburn Bridge, which was severely damaged by the flooding earlier this year.

The commissioners also signed Bob Glenn Concrete as the contractor to make repairs to a county building in Fairfax. Those repairs will cost $30,000.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting will be next Monday at 10 o clock in the morning.