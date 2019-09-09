Posted: Sep 09, 2019 2:09 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The old Fairfax Furniture Store, along with the Bighill Trading Post, which were both buildings that were severely damaged by a tornado nearly a year ago, need to be torn down. The only problem has been that the county doesn't want to take on this project because if something were to go wrong, they would assume the liability.

District three commissioner Darren McKinney has been looking for someone willing to assist with the project and Terry Loftis, with JL and Associates, is a firm that will be willing to take on the responsibility.

The commissioners signed this contract with JL & Associates for $7,000. Loftis made a promise to the commissioners that he will make sure to honor the contract they signed.

This is the type of proposal McKinney was hoping to see heading into the meeting.

They hope to demolish the building and leave it to where another structure could be constructed in that same place at a later date.