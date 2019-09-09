Posted: Sep 09, 2019 2:19 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 2:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Last week, the Washington County Commissioners approved a process for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority's certificate of compliance forms.

On Monday, the Commissioners went over an OMMA compliance certificate affidavit. Commissioner Mitch Antle explained the affidavit in the meeting and that the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma has had some apprehension over the matter that he does not understand. He said they are not charged with inspecting the facilities because that is a function of the Washington County Health Department.

All the County Commissioners are required to do is to make sure that medical marijuana businesses are within compliance of what the community standards require. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the Commissioners do not have the resources to inspect the facilities anyway.

These facilities include dispensaries, growers and processors. In rural Washington County, the Commissioners have 64-percent of the processors in operation in the County and 63-percent of the growers. There are no dispensaries in rural Washington County.

Essentially, Commissioner Antle ACCO does not want the Commissioners to sign off on the OMMA forms that simply say that Washington County has no codes to enforce. He said he spoke with Bartlesville's State Senator Julie Daniels at the County Free Fair in Dewey last week about the process the Commissioners approved last week. She said that their decision was the cleanest way to go about it, and that they should move forward in that directions.

Direction from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana, Commissioner Antle said, would have been warranted to begin with. The affidavit approved on Monday simply states the licensee agrees that the County is not accountable for any losses, damages, claims or suits against or rising from their business as the applicant.

The business individual will now complete the affidavit, and see the County Assessor at the Washington County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone in Downtown Bartlesville. From there, they will see the Commissioners' Assistant, Melody Johnson, with the Assessor's documentation, and a property record card with their compliance certificate. It will then be a standing agenda item under new business so the Commissioners can act on it in an upcoming meeting.

Three licensees were in the room on Monday to hear from the Commissioners and to fill out paperwork during the meeting.