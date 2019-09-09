Posted: Sep 09, 2019 2:46 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 2:46 PM

Max Gross

The trial for a Bartlesville man facing arson charges is set to get underway. Chance Hainline is alleged to have set fire to an apartment at the Brookhaven complex in Bartlesville in April 2018.

It is alleged that Hainline deliberately started a fire in an unoccupied apartment in the early hours of the morning. Several neighboring units were occupied. Hainline previously entered a not guilty but did waive his right to a preliminary hearing. He is represented by Linda Branstetter.

Jury vetting occurred on Monday at the Washington County courthouse. The proceedings will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.