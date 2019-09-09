Posted: Sep 09, 2019 3:07 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 3:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Senate Education Committee will hold an interim study on the state textbook adoption process and reforms to textbook funding on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in room 535 of the state Capitol.

The study was requested by Senator Mary Boren out of Norman. Boren said the study will include presentations from experts within the publishing industry who will discuss how stabilizing the textbook funding process impacts the quality and customization of materials for Oklahoma classrooms.

The study will also include presentations from educators who will explain how classrooms are impacted by failing to fully fund the instructional needs at a state level. The State Department of Education has been invited to explain how the textbook adoption process works, how materials are selected to support Oklahoma’s curriculum and the need for increased funding.

Boren said SDE requested an increase from $33 million to $40 million for textbooks, but those additional funds were not included in the budget signed by Governor Stitt last May.