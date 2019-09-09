Posted: Sep 09, 2019 3:16 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2019 3:16 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Bulldoggers are riding high entering their bye week. Dewey is fresh off another walloping of rival-Nowata to claim the Adam Hooper Trophy for the third straight year. This also marked the first career win for new head coach Trent Turner. Turner reflects on the victory.

The Doggers appear to be embracing Turner’s pass-happy tendencies. With four passing touchdowns through two games the Doggers have already equaled last year’s ten-game totals. Senior quarterback Kale Carner has struggled with accuracy early on but has no issues finding the endzone.

Dewey also has a legitimate group of playmakers for Carner to utilize. Senior Hayden Thornton, who did not play football last season, has eclipsed 100 yards and scored a touchdown in both ballgames this season. With 232 yards already Thornton could perhaps be Dewey’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Jonathan Blackmon in 2016. Also, Caden Baughn, Jack Davis and Colby Henley have at least one reception of thirty yards or more within the first two games.

Turner wants the Doggers to rest and heal a few bruises in the week off. Dewey will next take the field on September 21 at Vinita.