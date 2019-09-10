Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:20 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 10:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville will have drawings for 10 duck blind areas at the City-owned Hudson Lake later this month.

The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27th at the lake’s boat ramp. The fee is $10, if drawn. Any leftover blinds may be purchased at City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., on a fist come, first served basis.

Each duck hunter assigned a blind area must make all repairs or improvements tp their blinds. No more than 30 decoys may be used at any blind area.

During duck hunting season, hunters may enter Hudson Lake one hour before shooting time, which is one-half hour before sunrise. Duck hunting ends daily at noon.

For more information about the drawing, contact City Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson at 918.338.4154 or at bdrobins@cityofbartlesville.org.