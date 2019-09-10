Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:47 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 10:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will meet for its monthly luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church, located at 940 Oak Street in Skiatook.

School Superintendent Rick Thomas will be this month’s featured speaker. Cost to attend is $7 and the event starts at 11:45.

Pioneer Days will also take place from Thursday September 19th through Saturday the 21st. Thursday will feature a 5K-color run, carnival rides and live music.

Friday will feature a rodeo at 8 o’ clock in the evening. On Saturday, the parade starts at 9 in the morning. There will also be a kids fishing derby, a bean bag toss tournament and much more. For more information, go to skiatookchamber.com.