Garrett Giles

Everyone involved in a scary injury collision just north of Dewey on Tuesday morning are in good condition.

The crash occurred at 7:46 a.m. on U.S. Highway 75 northbound at County Road 1300. A 2007 Sterling 9500 truck driven by 74-year-old Lee Ferguson of Coffeyville was westbound on 1300 Road. According to the report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Ferguson failed to yield at the stop sign and struck a northbound 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The driver of the Eclipse, 24-year-old Julian Gallegos from Mustang, was transported to the Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville. He was admitted in good condition with leg, internal and external injuries. Ferguson sustained an injury to the head and refused treatment.