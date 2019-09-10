Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:29 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 3:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man is facing charges of child rape. Ronald Moberly appeared out of custody on Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse. It is alleged that Moberly made sexual contact with a nine-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

The child stated the first incident occurred when she was seven or eight-years-old and another incident occurred last year. An investigation into the matter began in May 2019. The victim and another minor child have since been removed from the home they shared with Moberly.

Moberly posted a $50,000 bond. He is due back in court on October 11.