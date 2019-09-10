Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:34 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners signed an affidavit on Monday morning so that business owners selling medical marijuana can continue to do so without interruption. Assistant District Attorney Ashley Kane explained exactly what that meant.

Businesses were there to get the affidavit signed at Monday's meeting. There will be time in the future for other businesses growing medical marijuana to do the same.

Each commissioner signs on the affidavit depending upon which district he or she lives in.