Posted: Sep 10, 2019 2:55 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 3:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested in a pasture in Ocheleta after allegedly burglarizing a home. Joseph Hickman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing burglary charges.

According to an affidavit, an officer saw Hickman on county road 2900 in Ocheleta carrying a red bag. The officer made contact with Hickam and he began running through tall bushes to evade the officers. During the pursuit he dropped the bag with all the stolen items. Ultimately, supporting deputies detained Hickman in a pasture.

Inside of the bag were multiple power tools, a change jar and toiletries. Hickman was also wearing stolen clothing from the residence. Bond was set at $25,000 based on a previous felony conviction.