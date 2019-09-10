Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 3:13 PM

“Law Enforcement Exploring Post: First Nighter” is a monthly event put on by the Bartlesville Police Department and the local LFL Exploring Program through the Cherokee Area Council Scouting Office.

This Friday, the event will be put on for the first time in several months. Exploring Coordinator Joan Glock said the Law Enforcement Exploring Post gives students 14 to 20-years-old a hands-on experience with a career in police work.

The BPD, according to Glock, is looking for people who actually want to be a police officer, so they can prepare them for a career as a police officer. They want to teach them the skills they will need to be a certified police officer, so they can come out of the program fully equipped to do the job right.

If a student starts at age 14 and continues through the program for 6-years (until they're 20), they should be pretty knowledgeable enough to pass tests and trainings need to become an officer when they are through.

Glock said the Law Enforcement Exploring Post said all students aged 14 to 20 in Bartlesville and the surrounding area are welcome to attend. She said they do not have a cap for students to attend yet, and any other date for the post to meet moving forward is still to be determined.

You do not have to pay on your first visit, but if your child has an interest in the program and wants to come to the monthly function, there will be a registration process that will be required and a $33 yearly fee. For more information, you can text Glock at 918.213.5952.

This month's event will take place on Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Police Department located at 615 S. Johnstone Ave. Students are asked to bring a parent or a guardian.