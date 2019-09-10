Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:44 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2019 5:48 PM

Garrett Giles

Libby and Bonnie, the two 50-year-old elephants putting on a show at the circus located at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey this Tuesday and Wednesday, really needed a bath Tuesday afternoon.

The Dewey Fire Department was asked to assist Carson and Barnes Circus' elephant trainers to wash the big mammals before the show. Three firefighters were on-hand with a tanker truck Tuesday afternoon. Medical Captain Jacob Cox said it was an experience like no other.

Normally people imagine firefighters coming to a scene to rescue a cat from a tree. That was not the case on Tuesday afternoon, as Cox said they do more than that. He said if something is needed, firefighters at the Dewey Fire Department will come running.

The unique experience will also be something that Cox will cherish forever. Once his daughter got out of school, she came to the bathing site at the Fairgrounds to help her dad clean the elephants (pictured below). He said it is for sure a memory that will last forever.

Cox joked that he thought about taking his daughter out of class early, but elected instead to keep her in class. They still had enough time to scrub the thick skin of Bonnie the elephant with a wire brush to prepare her for Tuesday's show at 7:30 p.m.

You can be a part of the fun and create memories with your family by going to the Washington County Fairgrounds to purchase your tickets and see the show. The show will also take place on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. before the circus heads to Skiatook for a day before going back home to Hugo.