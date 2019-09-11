Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 9:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Tuesday evening and a lot of exciting announcements were made for the city.

One of these things includes the fact that the city is recruiting some brand name hotels and city manager Dave Neely believes these hotels are showing interest in coming to town.

The city council voted to explore two options in regards to making repairs to the city water reservoir. It is working at half capacity and neither company will be able to begin making repairs until next spring because the city first has to get approved for a grant.

The council also allowed for a vote to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 12th. There will be two questions on the ballot for Pawhuska citizens. These questions have to do with extending the termination date on sales tax rates in the city to December 31st 2024.

There was also a resolution to approve a cooperative law enforcement agreement between the City and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. This will allow the Pawhuska Police Department to work more closely with the Osage Nation.

It was also announced that fifth Street from Leahy Ave. to Kihekah Ave. will be closed from 11 in the morning until 6 in the evening to celebrate the Allen Brothers being in business for 100 years.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska city council meeting will be Tuesday, October 8th at 5:30 in the evening.