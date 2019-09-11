Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:04 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 10:04 AM

Garrett Giles

Hats were off and a 21-gun salute echoed in the air of a hot September morning in Downtown Bartlesville.

Wednesday morning, the Bartlesville Fire Department held a special ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks in America. 14 members of Al'Qaeda 18-years-ago hijacked 4 airplanes and crashed two into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, DC and one in rural Pennsylvania.

The event was held at the Central Fire Station, and Public Information Officer Bill Hollander emceed. He said 2,977 people lost their lives that day, including 343 firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 other officials. There service, Hollander said, prevented further loss on that tragic day in America.

A moment of silence followed. The raising of a new American flag at the event also took place.