Posted: Sep 11, 2019 10:21 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

A fatality crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 4 o’ clock on state highway 11 located approximately two miles east of Pershing.

A 2009 Honda Accord driven by Steven David Haber was pronounced dead at the scene. Four passengers of a 2003 Dodge Durango were transported to the hospital. Rebecca Jo McLain was admitted in stable condition. Three minors have been admitted into the hospital as well. One is in critical condition, the other two are in stable condition.

Haber was driving eastbound on state highway 11 and McClain was driving westbound when the two vehicles collided head on in the westbound lane. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.