Posted: Sep 11, 2019 12:40 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

According to Bartlesville Public Library’s Literacy Service Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw, Oklahoma’s health ranking plummeted to 50th place in the United State last year.

Kerr-McGraw said that information came from Washington County’s 2018 State of the State Report Card. With that knowledge, she said it is vital to offer free and open to the public health programs now more than ever to stop this unhealthy trend.

To combat the problem, the Institute for Museum and Library Literacy has joined forces with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries to apply for federal grants to pay for health programs in the State.

The Bartlesville Public Library has applied for and has received funding for health programs since 2015. This year, they have been awarded $9,000 to fund these programs in Washington County.

Upcoming coures will take place at the Bartlesville Public Library located at 600 S. Johnstone Ave. in Downtown Bartlesville. The fall line-up includes:

Tuesday Yoga :

Dates include Sept. 17th and 24th, Oct. 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th, and Nov. 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th.

All classes start at 5:30 p.m.. Yoga instructor Glenda Farris is from Lake Charles, Louisiana and has live in Bartlesville for 11 years.She is also certified to teach core classes and has competed in marathons, triathlons and biking events.

Tai Chi:

Dates include Sept. 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th, Oct. 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd , 30th, and Nov. 6th.

Classes take place at 11:00 a.m. Bee Bradley was born and raised in Leyte, Phillippines and moved to the U.S in 1980. Bradley teaches yoga as a certified instructor at Hopestone, is a swimming instructor at the Richard Kane YMCA and has had training in Karate Tang So Do for for 12 years. She has taught Tai Chi for to years.

Dieting Trends :

Dates include Oct. 2nd and Nov. 6th.

Classes take place at noon. Josh Wright will present insight on various dieting trends. He is a local personal trainer who studied health and nutrition at Grossmont College in El Cajon, California.

Kick Boxing :

Dates include Sept. 11th, 18th, 25th, and Oct. 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th.

Classes take place at 5:00 p.m. Martial arts instructor Howard Nelson has been teaching martial arts for 20 years, 12 of those in Bartlesville. He will provide instruction on basic kicks, punches and some self-defense techniques.

Healthy Cooking :

Dates include: Oct. 1st and Nov. 5th.

Classes take place at noon. Susan Miller, former proprietor of The Rolling Pin Deli, will make various soups for this session of Healthy Cooking with Susan.

Essential Oils :

Dates include Oct. 8th and Nov. 21st.

Classes start at 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Kayla Stanley, who returns to present another series on Essential Oils, will show how she uses the oils daily to support her entire family's health and wellness.

Healthy Cooking :

Dates include Oct. 17th and Nov. 21st.

Classes start at noon. Chef Sandy McLelland, who holds a culinary degree from the University of Alaska-Anchorage and had been a chef for such places as the U.S. Embassy in Muscat, in the Sultanate of Oman, will present "Cooking Around the World."

For more information on any of the courses, call 918.338.4179.