Posted: Sep 11, 2019 12:59 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 12:59 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva was at Monday evening's city council meeting and he let them know that his department is being recognized at a statewide level.

Silva went on to applaud the council for passing an ordinance that will allow the police department to work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

With that being said, Silva knows there is a problem that his officers are working hard to fix.

Silva added that he will be going back to Oklahoma City in two weeks speaking on behalf of the Pawhuska Police Department trying to make Oklahoma the first state in which every officer has a tablet.