Posted: Sep 11, 2019 2:37 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 4:57 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2019 edition of Circus Saurus landed in the City of Dewey at the Washington County Fairgrounds Tuesday afternoon.

Another show takes place tonight and Ring Master Erik Bautista for the Carson and Barnes Circus said you should expect the unexpected.

The Circus features artists from around the world and you and your kids can immerse yourselves into a mythological quest where fantasies and dreams become a reality. Unicorns, dinosaurs and Asian elephants named Bonnie and Libby will excite you

Daredevils will take on the Wheel of Destiny, jugglers will take on high speeds and acrobats will perform their tumbling act as well. Do not fear the clowns, as they will be there to provide hilarious entertainment along with the aerial artists.

You can be a part of the fun if you visit the Fairgrounds in Dewey. Shows start at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased near the front entrance of the Circus tent.

After the circus wraps-up in Dewey tonight, they will head south. If you didn't catch them at the Washington County Fairgrounds, you can visit them at the Skiatook Round Up Club on Thursday, Sept. 12th.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two 50-year-old elephants mentioned earlier, took a bath under the hot September sun. Bautista said the animals have taught him a lot over the years. He said they are very protective of humans.

For more information and tickets, call 580.743.7292.