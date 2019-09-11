Posted: Sep 11, 2019 2:48 PMUpdated: Sep 11, 2019 2:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Pawhuska, Steve Hughes has said that the heavy rains over the spring and summer has caused problems for his department. Hughes says residents aren't taking the time to clean up their yard and when they do, the grass is blown into the street.

Hughes is offering overtime to his employees wishing to do extra work to get those properties cleaned up.

The city is also now beginning to brush hog the right-away next to the rail road. Hughes hopes this will fix the rodent problem next to those homes and lessen the fire danger once the dry season comes.