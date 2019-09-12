Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:41 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 9:49 AM

On Wednesday, T. Boone Pickens passes away at the age of 91.

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma’s James Lankford has issued a statement on the passing of Mr. Pickens. He said Pickens’ vision and entrepreneurship forever changed the energy industry, making it a driver of our nation’s economic engine and kick-starting American energy independence.

Governor Kevin Stitt added that Pickens’ love and pride for Oklahoma overflowed through his contribution to job creation and economic growth and his generous philanthropy to Oklahoma’s finest institutions. The Governor said he considered him a friend and mentor, and his strong legacy will long be remembered and celebrated by Oklahomans.

Others State leaders that have commented on the energy giant’s passing are Congressman Tom Cole, Congressman Markwayne Mullin, and Attorney General Mike Hunter.