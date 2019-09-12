Posted: Sep 12, 2019 11:44 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 11:44 AM

Ty Loftis

It was a busy August for the Pawhuska Public Library, as Director Yvonne Rose explained to an audience at the Pawhuska City Council Meeting earlier this week.

Rose said the library also began using a new outreach program in August attempting to help those in the community.

The library is open Monday through Saturday and is located at 1801 Lynn Ave. in Pawhuska.