Posted: Sep 12, 2019 12:28 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 12:32 PM

Tom Davis

Addressing topics ranging from market volatility to a charity golf tournament for the United Way, ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance covered the bases during his visit to Bartlesville.

Speaking at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Forum Brunch Thusday, Lance laid out the importance of ConocoPhillips' consitency during periods of market volatility in order to stay on top even when the prices for oil are low.

Lance also conceeded that the world is getting warmer and that ConocoPhillips is committed to sustainabilty and making sure the fluids "stay in the pipe."

When asked by an audience member how ConocoPhillips stood up against other oil companies, Lance replied, "We're number one. ConocoPhillips produces 12 million barrels a day with our closest world competitor producing 10 million."

Lance gave a shout out to the Bartlesville unit of the company for their lead in the company's innovation and for being the back office and IT for the whole company globally.

He proudly talked about the week's charity golf tournament that will likely raise $750,000 for the Bartlesville Regional United Way before heading off the the event.