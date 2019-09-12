Posted: Sep 12, 2019 1:39 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 1:50 PM

54 single-engine airplanes will make their way to the Bartlesville Municipal Airport this weekend.

The 2nd Annual Bellanca Fly-In welcomes all to the BMA. Organizer and local pilot Steve Dunbar said all of the planes are coming from different parts of America.

All states except for Alaska and Hawaii will be in flying in. The Oklahoma Pilots Association will have approximately 20 planes flying into the airport on Saturday around 11:00 a.m.

Dunbar explained that the event came to be when he moved his planes from his Tulsa residence to Bartlesville. He grew up in the Bartlesville area and was looking for more hanger space for his planes. A friend made an off-hand comment, saying that Bartlesville seemed like a great place for a fly-in, and thus, the idea was brought to life.

Last year's event was an experiment. Half of the 60 planes that were signed up for the event showed up. There was terrible weather that hindered some flights, but that didn't stop Dunbar's group from having fun. When asked if everyone would want to do it again, they simply said, "Yes."

Most pilots involved in the program met in a unique way. Dunbar said almost everyone involved in the event met on an online forum. There is no official headquarters for the group, but everyone communicates through a website called "vikingpilots.com." Someone other than Dunbar that is the group created the forum, and it is how most of the pilots met. Dunbar said they will meet some people for the first time in person on Saturday.

You are welcome to see the planes at the Bartlesville Municipal Airport and ask the pilots questions from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14th. No money is required to attend, but you are encouraged to make a $5 donation to help with clean-up efforts in Bartlesville.