Posted: Sep 12, 2019 2:45 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 3:03 PM

Garrett Giles

A native of eastern Osage County is on the road to making his first National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas this December.

Calf Roper Tyler Milligan has taken part in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competitions that have taken place all over the United States. He is currently ranked 7th in the nation and has participated in 80-plus rodeos.

Most of the credit Milligan gives, however, is to his horses. The horse he uses the most is called "Big Time," and the 16-year-old has come up with big time performances for Milligan this year, as the two have worked in tandem all season.

The second horse was purchased at the beginning of the year and goes by J.G. Milligan said he is lucky to have both of the horses that he has on his side.

Normally, Milligan has to fly from rodeo to rodeo. A rigger will drive his horse to the next destination and he will meet them on site. The highly ranked calf roper just spent time in Pendleton, Oregon and is now heading for Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Keeping the horses in shape and practicing every day is difficult on the road. Milligan said he is limited on his training opportunities, but he did say that Big Time and J.G. now their jobs and they do their jobs well night-in and night-out. That doesn't mean he doesn't take the time to train them when a moment to breathe arises.

The season ends at the end of September and Milligan has not been home since May. The tradeoff for being far from home for so long is that he has won just under $96,000 this year alone.

Back at home is Milligan's mom. Dr. Hill at Hill Dermatology in Bartlesville is his mother. Milligan's father Steve Milligan lives in Dewey. Other family members of the roper's live in northeast Oklahoma as well.

(Photo courtesy: Tyler Milligan)