Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:24 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of possession of stolen property, conspiracy, possession of forged evidence, forgery of checks, engaging in criminal activity and being in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An officer was called to Arvest Rd. Wednesday morning in reference to Joshua Pierce and three other individuals trying to pass a forged check. Upon arrival, the suspects had been detained for the attempted crime.

Tiffany Porter had attempted to pass the check. Porter stated that she was contacted by her friend, Julia Tallchief and that is where the check came from. Tallchief’s friend, Brandon Jacobson, said Pierce had given him the check. Jacobson stated that Pierce stole the checks from a mailbox near his home and had shown them to Jacobson. Jacobson said Pierce had around 20 stolen checks.

Jacobson said Pierce gave him one of the stolen checks. Jacobson then contacted Porter in hopes of cashing the check. Porter stated she was never told the check was forged. Porter said Tallchief and Jacobson offered her $500 to cash the check worth $2,885.50.

Jacobson went on to give officers directions to Pierce’s home. A search warrant was obtained and 13 stolen checks were found. Pierce admitted to stealing checks from mail boxes in the past, but nothing recent. He stated they belonged to other people in the home.

His bond was set at $25,000.