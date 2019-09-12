Posted: Sep 12, 2019 3:24 PMUpdated: Sep 12, 2019 3:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Five men have been charged in separate Criminal Complaints this week for allegedly conspiring to distribute heroin in the Northern District of Oklahoma, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Pablo Soriano-Villareal, Diego Carrillo-Lopez, Felix Gil-Cardenas, David Hernandez-Perez, and Oscar Delgado-Trujillo were apprehended by authorities in Tulsa, on Wednesday, as part of a joint operation which began in June 2019. The Criminal Complaint alleges that the defendants were involved in a drug trafficking organization that sold heroin in Tulsa.

A Criminal Complaint is a set of allegations that, if the case were to proceed to trial, the government would need to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. The Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and Tulsa Police Department are the investigative agencies.