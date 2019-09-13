Posted: Sep 13, 2019 9:22 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 11:15 AM

Lanes opened on Madison Boulevard near Harvard Avenue in Bartlesville on Thursday.

Micah Siemers, the City of Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering, said the lane closures that were in place were to help facilitate a sewer line replacement project underway in the area. Triangle Construction was working on phase two of the Harvard Sanitary Sewer Reconstruction project near the East Cross United Methodist Church.

Lane closures for the project took place for up to four weeks. The overall project consisted of replacing an existing 15-inch sanitary sewer line located behind the homes on the south side of Harvard Drive between Madison Boulevard and Arbor Drive. This was part of a larger project that included the sewer line west of Madison to Brookline, which was completed in June.