Posted: Sep 13, 2019 9:28 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 9:28 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a regularly scheduled meeting at the courthouse in Pawhuska.

The commissioners will look to finalize a contract with JL & Associates to demolish the Fairfax Furniture Store. There will also be discussion to approve a contract with the firm to repair the roof above the treasurer’s office in the courthouse.

There will also be continued discussion regarding OMMA certificates of compliance.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.