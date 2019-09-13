Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:26 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 10:31 AM

Garrett Giles

The 16th Annual Tee-It-Up for United Way Golf Tournament in Bartlesville wraps up today.

Randy John has been the chairman for the event since its inauguration, but he will hand off the reigns to a new leader next year. Ashley Wheeler will fill in the role as chairman for John in the 2020 Golf Tournament for Bartlesville Regional United Way. She said she is excited to take over the responsibilities that come with the title.

For the past week, Wheeler has met with the golfers and committee members that put on the event. Wheeler said everyone wants to continue to honor the tournament and the support it is giving to the BRUW. She said they are appreciative of the people who come out, and the committee that helps to run the tournament smoothly each year.

Bartlesville Regional United Way’s President and CEO Lisa Cary said John, the current chairman, will be missed, but added that he will always have a place in the tournament. She said he plans on coming back to help in some capacity, but that he left the tournament overall in good hands with Wheeler.

Cary said the tournament raised a significant amount of money to go towards their $2.3 million campaign goal. This year the Tee-It-Up for United Way Golf Tournament raised $750,000 and will go towards BRUW’s 2019 goal to raise $2.3 million to allocate back into the community.

In 2018, Bartlesville Regional United Way raised $2.3 million and helped approximately 28,000 people in Washington, Nowata and Osage counties. Cary said parts of southeastern Kansas also were impacted because of sponsors and donors.

At the Tee-It-Up for United Way Golf Tournament, there were was an all-time high of 147 sponsors. There were also 200 golf teams which amounted to 900 golfers from across the country.

Cary said without the support of ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66, Adams Municipal Golf Course, the City of Bartlesville, and countless others, the tournament and what United Way is able to do would not be possible. She said there would be no way for the BRUW to raise $2.3 million without their support.

ConocoPhillips Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance made a guest appearance at the tournament again this year. Cary joked that he won a raffle prizes at the event, but said that his presence at the tournament shows the company's commitment to the community. The leadership of both ConocoPhillips and Phillips 66 to Cary shows that they are bought into the tournament and to making a difference in people's lives.