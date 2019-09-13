Posted: Sep 13, 2019 12:29 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 12:31 PM

Brandy Roberts, a first-grade teacher at Jane Phillips Elementary School, was named a Bartlesville Public School District Teacher of the Month for September by Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group.

In recognition of this honor, Ms. Roberts was presented with a plaque and a $300 check by Arvest Bank Marketing Manager Annah Fischer and Patriot Auto Group Sales Manager Ty Kent, General Manager Dustin Peck, and Dealer Tatton Manning.

Ms. Roberts has 14 years of teaching experience. She has been teaching first grade for three years and has previously taught fourth and fifth grades.

Her own struggles with reading were what influenced Ms. Roberts to become a teacher. In her journey to learn to read, Roberts’ fourth-grade teacher discovered she was behind and made reading fun and not a punishment.

Roberts knows all children are capable of learning and believes that it is her job to discover how to reach each child. Ms. Roberts considers her greatest accomplishments to be when she impacts the lives of her students. She has been able to pull a shy child out of her shell and help her grow academically and socially, and Roberts knows that is an awesome responsibility.

Bartlesville Public Schools said it is proud to join Arvest Bank and Patriot Auto Group in honoring Ms. Brandy Roberts as a Bartlesville Teacher of the Month.