Posted: Sep 14, 2019 1:03 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 1:06 PM

Garrett Giles

An agreement for law enforcement services between the Town of Copan and the Washington County Commissioners will be discussed when the Commissioners meet next.

An HVAC schedule maintenance agreement for the County Correctional Facility between Harrison Energy Partners and the Commissioners will follow. Later, recension of a pauper’s affidavit will be discussed. Pauper affidavits coming to the Commissioners have become a growing concern as more and more indigent burials get brought to their attention.

To wrap up their agenda items, will consider a transcript of proceedings on sale of County properties acquired at resale. They will also consider a request to allocate the alcoholic beverage tax.

The Commissioners will meet on Monday, Sept. 16th on the second floor of the administration building located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave. They will meet at 9:30 a.m.