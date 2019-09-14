Posted: Sep 14, 2019 1:17 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will hear from Councilman Jim Curd Jr. in their next meeting. He will discuss with the council a bid for Phase III of the Price Fields Renovation Project. The Council may reject the bid.

Vice Mayor Alan Gentges will also discuss a bid with the Council. They may award a bid for one 4-wheel drive tractor with loader attachment including a front bucket and a five foot Brush-Hog for the Neighborhood Services Department.

A presentation a discussion of the Municipal Solid Waste Questionnaire-Analysis, Findings and Recommendations will come later, followed by discussion to possibly adopt an ordinance to amend Article IV of Chapter 2 of the Bartlesville Municipal Code. This ordinance, presented by City Clerk Jason Muninger, pertains to the purchasing of materials and supplies.

The Bartlesville City Council meeting will convene at City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave. It is set to start on Tuesday, Sept. 17th at 5:00 p.m.