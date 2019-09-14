Posted: Sep 14, 2019 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 3:36 PM

Garrett Giles

A sales tax report will be given by Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease at the next City Council meeting.

A discussion on adopting a municipal truancy ordinance will follow. Sergeant Jimmy Gray with the Dewey Police Department will give the presentation.

Next, a discussion and possible action on the fiscal year 2020 REAP Grant will take place.

The Dewey City Council will meet at City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Ave. on Monday, Sept. 16th. They will convene at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will directly follow the City Council meeting.