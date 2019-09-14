Posted: Sep 14, 2019 3:25 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2019 3:37 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Board of Education will spotlight a donation from the Play for Burk Foundation in their upcoming meeting.

The Bartlesville Board of Education will also discuss and possibly vote to approve the 2019-2020 Estimates of Needs.

Then they will discuss and possibly vote to approve a construction management contract with Manhattan Construction Company for the new Vocational Agriculture Building and Custer Field Pressbox Replacement Projects. That would include the possible approval of a corresponding purchase order for $10,210 to pay for pre-development fees.

Later, the Board may enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the appraisal of the Will Rogers property. The executive session may also be used to discuss the employment evaluation and related goals of Superintendent McCauley.

The Bartlesville Board of Education will meet at the Education Service Building located at 1100 S. Jennings Ave. Their meeting is set to take place at 5:30 p.m.