Posted: Sep 16, 2019 11:13 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year ceremony is Tuesday, and a science teacher at Dewey High School is a finalist.

Cassandra Stauder from DHS was named one of the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year in a ceremony at Southmoore High School last July. All finalists were named teachers of the year for their respective districts and selected after their application packets were reviewed by a panel of educators, legislators and members of business and nonprofit organizations.

Stauder has been an educator for 12 years and has held her current position as a science teacher at Dewey High School for one year. The 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named Tuesday in a ceremony at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.