Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:24 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 12:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department wants to recognize and wish Dr. W. Michael Woods a wonderful retirement.

Dr. Woods is currently the lead of the OU Rural Family Medicine Residency Program in Bartlesville, but will be retiring this month. He has worked with medical students in the clinic at the Washington County Health Department since 2010.

Ellen Conn (pictured with Dr. Woods), is a BSN, RN, and is the Coordinating Nurse for Washington County Health Department said Dr. Woods is the easiest physician to work with and that he makes every nurse feel respected and valued. She said he genuinely cares for his clients and gives them the best care possible.

Medical residents have been able to get experience in a health department, which Dr. Woods says is not a common opportunity. The WCHD said Dr. Woods has shown a great commitment to teaching and building relationships with partners in the community, students, fellow clinicians, and patients.

Dr. Woods is married and has three sons, two of which are physicians. He is looking forward to more time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. He is also a pilot and loves to fly his plane, along with gardening, jewelry making, and several other hobbies, all of which he will have more time for soon.

The Washington County Health Department and the community said they will miss Dr. Woods and his program greatly, but wishes him a fun filled, enjoyable retirement.