Posted: Sep 16, 2019 1:22 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

An HVAC scheduled maintenance agreement with Harrison Energy Partner for the Washington County Correctional Facility was discussed on Monday.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office has been in the facility since 2012. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap agreed with the other Commissioners that improvements to the Correctional Facility are needed. He said the contract was discussed a couple weeks ago, and that the Commissioners were in favor of the contract if the Sheriff's Office were to present one to them in a regular meeting.

According to Sheriff Scott Owen, there are approximately 13 HVAC units and 26 to 27 air handling units at the County Correctional Facility. He said they have had more problems with the unit controllers rather than the units themselves. The contract would not go toward replacing parts for the units if something were to happen to them.

Ultimately, the contract was approved and will take place on Oct. 1st. It runs through Sept. 30th of next year.