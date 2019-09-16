Posted: Sep 16, 2019 2:24 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A convicted sex offender was arrested in Bartlesville on Saturday after eluding police custody and breaking into a home. 19-year-old Joseph Bell was charged with five felony counts including failure to register as a sex offender, first degree burglary and other related charges.

According to an affidavit, police came into contact with Bell after a disturbance was reported at the Travelers Motel on Frank Phillips Boulevard. After talking with Bell the officers learned that he was a convicted sex offender. Bell was convicted of second degree rape in Garfield County in 2017.

He had been staying at the motel for over a month. The hotel is less than 2,000 feet from Robinwood Park. Bell’s registered address was in Tulsa.

When officers were detaining Bell he fled the scene. Approximately four hours later, Bell kicked in the door of a residence on Brookhollow Lane. Bell entered the residence and stole a jug of milk before leaving. He was later taken into custody.Bond for Bell was set at $100,000.