Posted: Sep 16, 2019 2:41 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man has a recommended sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of first degree arson by a Washington County jury last week. Chance Hainline was also convicted of burglary in the second degree, which was penalized with 25 years in prison and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute which earned another five-year sentence recommendation.

Hainline deliberately started a fire in an unoccupied apartment in the early hours of the morning in April 2018. The structure was at the Brookhaven apartment complex in Bartlesville. Hainline had several other criminal offenses on his record. He is due back for sentencing on October 9.