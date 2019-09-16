Posted: Sep 16, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there were continued talks regarding JL & Associates demolishing the Fairfax Furniture Store. Terry Loftis, who was there representing the firm, let the commissioners know he hopes to have a sample bid packet they can look at next week.

Loftis went on to let the commissioners know that he had also examined the roof of the treasurer's office. JL & Associates would be willing to make repairs and Loftis explained to the commissioners what options they had and asked for some direction.

District one commissioner Randall Jones stated what he thought the proper action in the short term should be.

No action was taken in regards to someone fixing the treasurer's office. Loftis plans on having a contract for the commissioners to look at next week.