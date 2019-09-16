Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:45 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2019 6:46 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Board of Education was presented a check for $19,000 from the Play For Burk Foundation Monday evening for the ATLAS, an Academic Therapeutic Learning Alternative School. and other school needs.

The money raised came from a recent golf tournament.

The Play For Burk Foundation was created as a 501c3 entity to carry on the legacy of former Madison Middle School Student Burk Hansen after he passed away in 2015 at age 13 due to an accident.

​Even at his young age, Burk had a solid set of values he used to guide his life. The founders have a passion for helping youth develop and succeed, and it was decided to create a foundation to carry on Burk’s memory, and, also partner with youth to promote values that will help them become productive citizens.