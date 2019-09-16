News
Schools
Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:45 PM
Play for Burk Foundation Presents $19k Check at School Board Meeting
The Bartlesville Board of Education was presented a check for $19,000 from the Play For Burk Foundation Monday evening for the ATLAS, an Academic Therapeutic Learning Alternative School. and other school needs.
The money raised came from a recent golf tournament.
The Play For Burk Foundation was created as a 501c3 entity to carry on the legacy of former Madison Middle School Student Burk Hansen after he passed away in 2015 at age 13 due to an accident.
Even at his young age, Burk had a solid set of values he used to guide his life. The founders have a passion for helping youth develop and succeed, and it was decided to create a foundation to carry on Burk’s memory, and, also partner with youth to promote values that will help them become productive citizens.
